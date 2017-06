Many snow blowers barely got a chance to be used this past winter. The National Weather Service says it was one of the least snowy on record. The seven-and-a-half inches for Charleston from October through May was the 9th least-snowy ever. Parkersburg had less than five inches, and Clarksburg only got eight inches all winter. Even Snowshoe Mountain was well off the pace of their average 150 inches a year, as they failed to top 95 inches this year.