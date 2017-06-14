Police Investigate Cedar Grove Break-Ins

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating several break-ins this week. The Cedar Grove Police Department and Glasgow Police Department are involved in the investigation too after thieves targeted a school, business and fire department. An outbuildilng at Cedar Grove Community School was broken into, and the concession stand. The Glasgow Fire Department was also a target. And the Advance Auto Parts store in Cedar Grove had a break-in attempt. Anyone with tips on the string of break-ins should call police.