New River Gorge Will Add Program with Grant Money

The New River Gorge National River will receive a grant to bolster a partnership aimed at getting local residents involved in recreational activities. The National Park Foundation announced 20 grants to enhance the country’s national trails and wild and scenic rivers. The grants totaling more than $500,000 are in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the National Trails and National Wild and Scenic Rivers systems. The Get Active in the Park program at the New River Gorge provides free, beginner-level instruction in outdoor activities like yoga, rock climbing, paddle boarding, hiking and fly fishing.