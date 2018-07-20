Impeachment Testimony Continues in Justice Probe

The deputy director of security for the West Virginia Supreme Court testified Thursday that he met with suspended Justice Allen Loughry who asked him to move a couch and desk out of Loughry’s home to the state warehouse because of media scrutiny, but said he wasn’t doing anything wrong because justices are allowed to have home offices. Security director Jess Gundy testified the couch could not have fit into Loughry’s home office where the historic Cass Gilbert desk was located, and said there were delays in moving the furniture out of Loughry’s home because he didn’t want attention and wanted cameras to leave. Impeachment testimony continues before the House Judiciary Committee.