Former RISE Worker Now Has a Job with Largest Contractor

A staffer who resigned from the RISE WV housing program now has a job with its largest contractor. The Gazette-Mail reported that Russell Tarry left his job in the state Department of Commerce administrating RISE West Virginia in June and now manages construction projects for Allied Response LLC. Allied is a Thompson contractor that has a $49 million contract with RISE. State Sen. Ed Gaunch chairs the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding and said Tarry’s hiring makes him uncomfortable. The West Virginia National Guard took on oversight duties of RISE in June. The newspaper couldn’t reach the Guard for comment.