There’s one less place for women to get that yearly exam. The OB/GYN Women’s Services department of Summersville Regional Medical Center is shutting down and will eliminate as many as 25 positions. Some of those could be transferred to other departments in the hospital. Summersville Regional will also lose its labor and birthing units. After the closure in the next 90 days or so, more patients could be coming to Charleston and Beckley for services.