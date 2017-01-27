Superintendent’s Salary in Question Amid Budget Cuts

Raleigh County Superintendent Davis Price is set to receive a $6,000 travel stipend amid cuts of at least 33 teaching positions in the school system. The Register-Herald of Beckley reports that Price’s latest contract, reviewed by the Raleigh Board of Education on Jan. 10, also calls for a 3 percent annual pay increase over the next four years. Price’s salary is currently about $142,000 plus a $500 per month vehicle allowance. The school system may lose $5.9 million from various taxes. An enrollment loss of 200 students has also resulted in a loss of state funding. Price and staff have recommended that at least 33 teacher positions be eliminated.