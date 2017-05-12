Morrisey & Medicaid

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is joining more than three dozen other states in urging the federal government to protect those receiving Medicaid from abuse and neglect. The state attorneys general contend expanded use of Medicaid Fraud Control Unit funding would allow for increased detection, investigation and prosecution of abuse and neglect claims against Medicaid beneficiaries. Morrisey says statistics suggest one in ten people over 65 or older living at home will be a victim of abuse.