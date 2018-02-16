Man Sentenced for Using a Sawed Off Shotgun

A Charleston man learned his sentence this week on federal gun charges. 44-year old Joe Fooce III previously pleaded guilty to possession of a shotgun not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. South Charleston police found a sawed-off shotgun in a backpack belonging to Fooce back in July 2016 when they found him unresponsive at an intersection.