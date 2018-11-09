Man is Sentenced in Drug-Mailing Ring

A man from New York is headed to prison after police said he helped obstruct a federal drug conspiracy case. US Attorney Mike Stuart said this week that 34-year old Kevin Lamerique was sentenced to a year and a day in prison after pleading guilty in the case. Investigators said heroin and methamphetamine were being mailed to the Huntington and Cross Lanes areas from California from February 2016 to June 2017, and the drugs were distributed to people in Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha counties.