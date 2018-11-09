Juveniles Face Charges After BB Gun Incidents

Four juveniles are facing charges after shooting BB guns Wednesday evening on Charleston’s West Side. Three males and one female between the ages of 15 and 16 were charged with battery, according to the Charleston Police Department. The first incident happened near Tennessee Avenue and Monongalia Street and one woman was shot in the neck while walking near Goodwill. The second incident happened in the 1500 block of 4th Ave. near the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus garage. A man was shot in the back. A third incident occurred near Savory Drive and Woodward Drive and an adult male victim was shot by a BB gun in the chest area. Detectives think the incidents were random, but the juveniles face charges. None of the victims was seriously hurt.