Fugitive Arrested in West Virginia

A fugitive from Florida who was being sought on a sexual battery charge has been arrested in Huntington. 64-year old Dana Vance was arrested on 13th Street in Huntington around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, according to U.S. Marshals who had been searching for him. Huntington Police made the arrest. Port Orange Police asked for the public’s help to find Vance and he had ties to West Virginia. The victim in the case is a 16-year-old handicapped teenager. Vance will be arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court.