Loughry wants impeachment trial tossed

Convicted West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry wants his impeachment trial halted. Loughry’s attorney filed a motion Friday saying his impeachment trail should be blocked on the same grounds that the state supreme court halted Justice Margaret Workman’s trial. Earlier this month the high court ruled that the charges against Workman violate the separation of powers doctrine and the Senate does not have jurisdiction over the violations in the impeachment articles. Loughry’s impeachment trial is scheduled for November 13th.