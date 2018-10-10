Loughry Faces Cross Examination

The trial for suspended Justice Allen Loughry continues today. Loughry took the witness stand in his own defense Monday and testified he has never used a state vehicle for any purpose other than business use and always had some business purpose as his work as a chief justice never really ended. During cross examination on Tuesday, prosecutors placed Loughry at various points on the map on weekends and evenings, contesting his statements that every time he used a state vehicle it was for the official business. The trial continues this morning, and is expected to last at least through the week.