Concerns Raised About a Plant Next to a School

A planned plant across the road from an elementary school in Jefferson County is irking some residents. The Gazette-Mail reports developers want to build the coal- and gas-fired manufacturing plant across the road from North Jefferson Elementary School. It would create stone wool insulation, and emit potentially hazardous materials like formaldehyde and particulate matter through smokestacks. The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a statement saying there’s no scientific evidence the facility could hurt human health or the environment. The plant remains on schedule for completion in 2020.