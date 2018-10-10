Charleston Launches New Crime-Fighting Initiative

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart addressed violent crime in Charleston Tuesday at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Courthouse, and introduced collaborative efforts to address the crimes. The new project is additional element of the national initiative Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Charleston will target the West Side and will include a flood of federal resources from the FBI and DEA to help make streets safe. Ten new federal prosecutors will be moving into the city of Charleston to help with the efforts, Stuart said. Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper added the city’s police department has added 10 new police officers, who are undercover or on foot or bicycle patrol. Mayor Danny Jones was there for yesterday’s announcement, along with Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller, and FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration special agents.