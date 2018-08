The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association is investigating abuse of a 2-year-old dog named Charley. The dog got out of it’s yard in Gallagher and was missing for two days. When the dog returned home the owners discovered it had been injured. A veterinarian says the dog appears to have been stabbed and mutilated. Charley’s tail had to be amputated, but she is expected to recover. KCHA is asking anyone with information to call police.