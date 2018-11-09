Purse Theft Leads to Two Arrests

A purse theft in Jefferson least to several charges. Yesterday morning a Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the Go-Mart on MacCorkle Avenue SW, in Jefferson after reports of a man stealing a purse from a woman in a wheelchair. Deputies got a search warrant and went to suspect Timothy J. Brown’s apartment where they also arrested his girlfriend, Brooklyn Wright. She’s charged with petit larceny and simple possession of heroin. Brown is charged with petit larceny, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and transferring and receiving stolen property.