Judge Judy to Speak at South Charleston Graduation

A well-known TV personality will speak at South Charleston High School’s graduation. Judge Judy will be the speaker at the ceremony after a student at South Charleston High School won the show’s national Ultimate Graduation Contest on Facebook. Eyewitness News says students had to write a 250-word or less essay about why “Judge Judy” should speak at their school, and a local student was declared the winner. The graduation ceremony is Saturday May 20th at the Charleston Civic Center.