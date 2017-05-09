Charleston’s East End Plans Yard Sale

The 27th Annual Old Colony East End Yard Sale is coming up, which gives bargain hunters the chance to shop and stroll through Charleston’s Historic neighborhoods and business district on the East End. This year’s event will include the artist colony again, which Eyewitness News says are 10 spots designated by organizers next to the Kanawha County Board of Education building on Elizabeth Street. There’s more at www.charlestoneastend.com. The East End Yard Sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13.