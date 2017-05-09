New Restaurant Opens in Clendenin

Clendenin continues to rebound with new businesses after last year’s devastating floods. Last weekend Julio’s Mexican Restaurant opened up downtown, and comes after the entrepreneur behind it lost his job at another mexican restaurant last year in Elkview when floods wiped out the bridge to the Elkview Crossings Mall. He decided to open another restaurant 15 minutes away in Clendenin. Eyewitness News reports, Julio, as he’s known, chose to hire people in the Clendenin community in need of work instead of bringing in workers from out of town.