Road Bond Package is Passed by Voters

West Virginia voters overwhelmingly agreed Saturday to issue $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges. The Secretary of State’s office reported 82,382 voted in favor and 31,487 opposed in results from 95 percent of precincts. Gov. Jim Justice’s administration has listed more than 600 planned projects, some in every county, which he said would be done in the next few years. He also predicted the program will create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and was the only means the state had for doing that quickly. According to the secretary of state’s office, turnout was low among West Virginia’s 1.2 million registered voters.