Hurricane evacuees taking refuge in Charleston

Hurricane Florence evacuees are taking refuge in Charleston. Hotel parking lots are full of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia license plates. It’s been rough on the roads. At times traffic was backed up for hours on the Turnpike. Traffic officials are reminding West Virginia drivers to be patient over the next few days. The Turnpike may be crowded as people from the coast make the final decision to leave. Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall Friday in the Carolinas.