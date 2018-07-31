Hotel Occupancy Grows Across the State

Hotel occupancy has climbed from last year. Gov. Jim Justice said statewide hotel occupancy grew around 16 percent in June from the same month in 2017 and state officials say the growth produced a 20 percent revenue increase from a year earlier. The growth is seen across all areas of the state. Justice announced the increase from a newly constructed luxury cabin at Chief Logan State Park last week and his office says the cabins will serve visitors to the Hatfield McCoy trail system. .