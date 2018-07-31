Former Children’s Choir Director is Sentenced to Prison

The former executive director of a Charleston children’s chorus admitted to embezzling nearly $100,000 from the non-profit, and learned Monday that she would be sentenced to prison. Holly Portillo had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of embezzlement from the Appalachian Children’s Choir and a judge on Monday sentenced her to four one to ten year prison terms to be served concurrently. Lawyers said the money was used for beach trips, hotel stays, meals and thousands and thousands of dollars spent on dogs. Portillo has been ordered to pay restitution in a separate civil case.