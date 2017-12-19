Hobert Mine site will become a military training facility
Governor Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Army Nation Guard will use part of the former Hobert Mine site in Boone County as a military training facility. The Governor says original plans to build a 100-million-dollar four-lane road to the site have been scrapped in favor of using an existing road and making 30-million dollars worth of improvements. The site could also attract millions of dollars in investments from military contractors.