PEIA Task Force to Make Recommendation to the Legislature

The final PEIA task force hearing brought educators from around the area to the West Virginia State Capitol once again on Monday, and it was the last chance to voice their opinions in front of the task force. Now, West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said the task force will go to work sorting through the concerns raised in the 21 public meetings and looking at funding a solution. The PEIA task force that was formed as a result of the statewide teacher walkout in February. The task force will come up with a recommendation for the legislature. Those changes, if approved, would not take effect until the 2020 fiscal year.