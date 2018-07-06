Group Aims to Protect West Virginia Mussels’ Habitats

The US Fish and Wildlife Service is facing a lawsuit for failing to protect critical habitats for four endangered mussel species. All four of the mussels named in the suit can be found in West Virginia rivers and streams, and they’re found in seventeen other states. The suit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity aims to require the Fish and Wildlife Service to outline the critical habitat so that federal agencies funding or issuing permits for projects where they’re known to live would have to work with Fish and Wildlife to make sure the habitat is not damaged.