Drug Control Policy Director Steps Down

Less than two months after being appointed as director of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, Michael Brumage has stepped down. The state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a statement that Brumage’s resignation Friday was effective immediately. He was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice on Feb. 5. At the time of his appointment, Brumage was assistant dean for public health practice and service at West Virginia University’s School of Medicine and the executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. In a statement, Brumage said he could best serve people through his work with the West Virginia University School of Public Health and “away from the distractions of recent events.” Office of Drug Control Police program manager Susie Mullens was named interim director.