Demolition to Start Soon on Richwood High School

Richwood High School is being torn down soon. The school was damaged in the flood waters from last year and the papers have been signed to start the demolition process, after what has been a lengthy review process. The state denied plans to consolidate Richwood High with other schools after the Nicholas County School board voted to move ahead with the consolidation plan. An appeal hearing is pending on that, but the demolition plan continues regardless, as soon as the city approves the proper permits.