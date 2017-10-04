Wildlife Experts Warn About the Risk of Deer Collisions

Deer collisions continue to be an issue in West Virginia. The Mountain State is again No. 1 when it comes to deer collisions, and more than 27,000 deer accident claims were reported last year in West Virginia, according to a news release from State Farm. Every driver in the Mountain State has a one in 43 chance of running into a deer. The deer collision rate is nearly four times the national average and costs insurance companies about $4,000 per claim. WCHS TV reports there were 186 fatalities from hitting deer and other animals on the roadways last year, and peak season is from October to November in the early morning hours and early evening.