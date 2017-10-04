Grants Available for Spay and Neuter Programs

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is accepting grant applications for a county-level program to spay and neuter pets. The department says in a news release that the program was established in 2013 but was unfunded until it was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice this year. County and municipal shelters, animal control agencies and nongovernmental, nonprofit entities are eligible. Individual pet owners cannot apply for grants. The deadline application is Nov. 1. Successful applicants will be notified in January.

Agriculture Commission Kent Leonhardt says the program will tackle West Virginia’s problems with feral animals.