Vandalism Reported at Fayette County Falls

Many are outraged about vandalism at a spot that’s usually quiet and serene. Neighbors in in Fayette County, Westerly Falls, or Paint Creek Falls as it’s usually referred to are worried about the landmark potentially being destroyed after spray painting at Westerly Falls. One woman claimed responsibility on social media. The Paint Creek Watershed has worked hard to clean up vandalism in the past and they’re hoping it doesn’t start again. If you see something suspicious or have tips, call police.