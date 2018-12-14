Copper Theft Concerns Grow

After the rescue and days-long search for three people inside an abandoned coal mine in Raleigh County, many are wondering what charges, if any, will be pressed. The number of suspected copper thefts at local abandoned coal mines is growing. The three individuals who were rescued Wednesday in Clear Creek, in addition to a fourth person who walked out of the mine days before were allegedly in the mine to steal copper. Last week, two men were arrested in Boone County after coming out of an abandoned mine. The two men were charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny. The West Virginia Coal Association is pushing for stricter punishments for people who break into abandoned mines.