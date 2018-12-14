Clendenin Has Been Frustrated With Flood Recovery Help

The Clendenin mayor told lawmakers this week that she requested state help when it came to 2016 flood recovery issues, and the request went unanswered. Shana Clendenin says she appeared in front of Legislative Flood Committee frustrated because for over a year now she’s been asking state officials for help and has heard nothing. WCHS TV reported that Clendenin told lawmakers most issues deal with the federal reporting guidelines and frustrations that could potentially cost her town and other communities millions of dollars, especially if FEMA requests an audit. Clendenin is waiting for the next steps to come from the state and FEMA.