County Commission President Calls for a Review of Rise WV

The president of the Kanawha County Commission is calling for a legislative review of the company the state hired to administer a flood recovery program. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said Wednesday he wants a review of the RISE WV program, which was contracted by the state Department of Commerce to help those affected by the June 2016 flood. Eyewitness News reported in March that millions of dollars in donations poured into the state and last August, but many people are still in need. The goal is to rebuild single family homes and apartments, but concerns have been raised about red tape slowing down the process.