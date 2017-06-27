Extension Service Offers Advice on Ticks this Summer

A West Virginia University Extension Service expert wants to help residents avoid attacks by ticks this summer. Entomology specialist Daniel Frank says three things that can help are mowing grass frequently, trimming trees and using insecticide when appropriate. The university says the most common tick varieties found in West Virginia are lone star tick, blacklegged tick and American dog tick. Frank said the longer an infected tick is attached to the body, the more likely it becomes that it could transmit a disease-causing pathogen. He says with Lyme disease, for instance, ticks would have to be attached at least 36 to 48 hours.