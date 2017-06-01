Cabell County Cracks Down on Speeders on I-64

If you’re headed to Cabell County, know there are stepped up speed limit enforcements on I-64. Eyewitness News says a speed enforcement grant is helping crack down on speeders. The grant is from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, and all three city police departments in Cabell County in addition to the sheriff’s department are getting the grant to help slow drivers down. The targeted enforcement ends June 30, but officers will continue to stop drivers on I-64 and other roadways for traffic violations.