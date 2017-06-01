Huntington City Hall is Being Restored

New chandeliers are being installed in Huntington’s City Hall as part of a renovation project. The city says the 11 new chandeliers are exact replicas of the building’s original lighting fixtures from 1915. The chandelier installation in the main hallway is the third phase of a privately funded renovation project spearheaded by physician Joseph Touma. The city says about $85,000 has been raised from donors, and the first phase began in 2014 with removal of colored panels from one side of the building and replacement with new windows. The next phase involved removal of carpet in the main hallway and restoration of the original terrazzo marble floor. Later work is to include removing wallpaper and painting the ceiling and walls in the main hallway.