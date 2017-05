A WVU researcher is being honored for his water reclamation work. The American Society of Mining and Reclamation gave its 2017 Pioneers in Reclamation Award to Dr. Paul Ziemkiewicz. He is director of the West Virginia Water Research Institute and has spent nearly four decades making significant impacts to the advancement of the art and science of land reclamation. He says the role of science is to make the world a better and safer place.