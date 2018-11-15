Building is Torn Down on the East End

One of the oldest buildings on Charleston’s East End is being torn down after efforts and a lot of money to restore it and turn it into a restaurant.

The building on Washington Street East has been vacant for many years but was once apartments and several different restaurants and bars. WCHS TV reported that even after the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority made costly repairs the building is coming down, with no plans yet for that soon to be empty space. Some would like to see a grocery store come to the East End, perhaps in that space.