Boone Schools Face More Cuts

The Boone County school board has voted to eliminate the equivalent of 58 positions for the next school year. Boone schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman said Monday’s vote meant 58 “full-time equivalent” positions are being cut. The move comes as Huffman said the school system’s revenue is expected to drop about $5 million from this fiscal year to next.

Huffman said the cut doesn’t necessarily mean layoffs, when factoring in retirements, contract restructuring and reduction in days worked, but there are reports that 45 people had their contracts terminated. The board cut about 80 positions for the current school year in 2016.