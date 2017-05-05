West Virginia’s House Republicans say they’re against pending legislation that would offset income tax cuts with increases in sales and business taxes. They want negotiations among House and Senate leaders and the governor. House Speaker Tim Armstead stood with 40 members of his GOP Caucus Thursday as he cited concerns with raising the corporate income tax and raising sales tax on businesses operating in border counties. Gov. Jim Justice later urged West Virginians in a tweet to ask House Republican leaders why they just rejected tax cuts for working people.