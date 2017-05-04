Ohio County Leads With HS Seniors Going to College

A report says more high school graduates in West Virginia pursued a college education last year. The report released by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and West Virginia Community and Technical College System found 266 more students attended college compared with 2015. The report says the overall rate increased for the second consecutive year. Ohio County had the highest college-going rate at 71.5 percent. Mineral County was next at 66.3 percent, and Monongalia was third at 66 percent. Braxton, Doddridge and Clay counties had the highest rates of improvement from 2015 to 2016.