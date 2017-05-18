Blankenship Has Requests of President Trump on Mine Investigations

Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards. Blankenship, who recently was freed from federal prison, also asked the president in a letter Tuesday to re-examine a federal investigation into the the 2010 explosion at Upper Big Branch Mine. Blankenship served a year in prison for a misdemeanor conviction of conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards there. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and others have tried without success to pass legislation to stiffen penalties on mine safety crimes.