Fayette County Schools Continue with Consolidation Plans

Fayette County schools are moving ahead with plans to consolidate after holding more than a dozen public hearings. The Fayette County school board voted 4-1 in favor of closing several schools and now it’s up to the state Board of Education to give final approval. Under the plan, Fayette County would close three of the five high schools on the way to downsizing to 11 from 18 schools in the district. They would build four new schools and renovate seven other buildings.