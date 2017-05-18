Accused Killer Reaches Plea Deal

A man who calls a killing a tragic accident has entered a plea. Matthew Roohollahi pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter under a plea deal with prosecutors, for killing his uncle’s girlfriend. Roohollahi told the court that he feared he and his entire family were going to be murdered by his sister’s ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Bush, which is what prompted him to shoot through a door, thinking it was Bush on the other side. Eyewitness News says the person on the other side was Smith, who was coming over to check on the family after Bush had fired off shots toward the home in a drive-by shooting. Roohollahi has served 18 months in a combination of jail time and home confinement and the judge sentenced him to a year incarceration, which he has already served. Bush will be sentenced in June for several counts of wanton endangerment.