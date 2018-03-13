Bald Eagle Killed in Greenbrier County

A bald eagle was hit and killed last weekend by a vehicle in Greenbrier County. DOH workers found it, and West Virginia Natural Resources Police said the bird was found in the Harts Run area, and wildlife officials removed it before it would be taken and possibly exploited. The bald eagle is a national symbol, and forty years ago it was in danger of extinction because of habitat destruction, illegal shooting, and the contamination of its food source. But populations have increased since then.