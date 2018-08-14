Back-to-School Brings Bus Driver Shortage

With school starting this week, a shortage of bus drivers has some parents worried if the kids will get to school on time. Kanawha County Schools is short 22 drivers, and Eyewitness News reported school officials are combining some routes to make sure students get to school, although it may be a few minutes late. To be a bus driver you’ll need 40 hours of classroom training, a CDL license, testing, and a minimum of 12 hours behind the wheel. Kanawha County heads back to school Aug. 20.