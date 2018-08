West Virginia State University in Institute will host the NAACP’s annual state conference this month. The group will hold it’s own meetings, but there’s also a public meeting scheduled for 6pm on Friday August 24th at First Baptist Church on Shrewsburgy Street in Charleston. The annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at WVSU. They’ll cover things family, workforce development, education, housing and more at the conference.